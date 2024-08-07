Versant Capital Management Inc Buys 294 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 794.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $396,046.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,524.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $396,046.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,524.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total transaction of $200,123.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,976 shares of company stock valued at $788,183 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.75.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

NYSE:ARW traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.55. The company had a trading volume of 16,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,227. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.51 and a 52-week high of $135.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Articles

