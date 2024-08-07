Versant Capital Management Inc Has $32,000 Stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 138.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,144 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in RingCentral by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in RingCentral by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,832 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RingCentral by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 36,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in RingCentral by 44.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in RingCentral by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of RingCentral from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

In other RingCentral news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 8,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $295,458.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 388,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,553,827.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,985 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $55,977.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,731.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 8,478 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $295,458.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 388,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,553,827.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,869 shares of company stock worth $762,165. Corporate insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,118. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $38.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.69, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.66.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $592.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

