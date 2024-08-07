Versant Capital Management Inc Has $33,000 Stock Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 1,993.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 88.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,113,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876,529 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $88,852,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,126.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 587,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,737,000 after acquiring an additional 539,534 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,272,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,231,000 after acquiring an additional 510,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $17,037,000. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JEF shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE JEF traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.84. 95,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,141. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 1.34. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $31.38 and a one year high of $59.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 77.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $2,546,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 2,591,350 shares in the company, valued at $119,979,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

