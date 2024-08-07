Versant Capital Management Inc Has $34,000 Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 1,209.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 13.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 81.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on HWM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE HWM traded up $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.31. 319,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,253,308. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.94 and a 12-month high of $97.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.10 and a 200-day moving average of $72.74.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 23.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.46%.

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $2,748,055.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,342,306.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

