Versant Capital Management Inc Has $38,000 Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 3,236.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,939,000 after acquiring an additional 16,817 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 234,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 259,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,317,000 after buying an additional 28,641 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Cousins Properties from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cousins Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

Cousins Properties Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CUZ traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.31. 53,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,419,923. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.42. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $27.97. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $212.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.18 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 261.22%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Featured Stories

