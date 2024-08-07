Versant Capital Management Inc Increases Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 1,427.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,746,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $404,470,000 after buying an additional 2,755,065 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,550,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,994,000 after buying an additional 392,986 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 3,079,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $237,613,000 after buying an additional 25,903 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,862,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,493,000 after buying an additional 351,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,399,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,132,000 after buying an additional 70,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TECH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Bio-Techne from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Bio-Techne stock traded down $3.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.40. The stock had a trading volume of 408,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,788. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $51.79 and a 52-week high of $85.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 62.24, a P/E/G ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

