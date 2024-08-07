Versant Capital Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 133 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,906,269 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $4,482,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,989 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,936,000. a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,646,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 656,689 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $114,211,000 after acquiring an additional 37,847 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,186.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527,512 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $139,854,000 after purchasing an additional 486,512 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COIN shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Singular Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.38.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:COIN traded down $3.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,589,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,220,099. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.63 and a twelve month high of $283.48. The stock has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 3.40.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.93). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 31.46%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 16,456 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.34, for a total value of $3,675,283.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,604,707.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $101,565.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,530.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 16,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.34, for a total value of $3,675,283.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,604,707.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,221 shares of company stock valued at $52,617,808 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Articles

