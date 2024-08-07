Versant Capital Management Inc Purchases 421 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 1,202.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NET. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 595.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Stock Up 3.4 %

NET traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.86. 548,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,577,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.24. The company has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.77 and a beta of 1.10. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $53.88 and a one year high of $116.00.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.11 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 6.90%. Cloudflare’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.65, for a total value of $247,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,303 shares in the company, valued at $16,141,792.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Katrin Suder sold 574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $38,521.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,162 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,481.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.65, for a total value of $247,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,141,792.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 571,297 shares of company stock worth $44,853,289. Insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $132.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cloudflare from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.29.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

