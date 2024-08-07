Vertcoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $19,919.14 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 7th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0748 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $5.23 million and approximately $19,919.14 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,436.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.78 or 0.00574158 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.50 or 0.00101849 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00032712 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.24 or 0.00259828 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00036245 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00071763 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,992,810 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

