Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Releases Earnings Results

Posted by on Aug 7th, 2024

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEOGet Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Vimeo had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $104.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Vimeo Trading Up 23.4 %

NASDAQ:VMEO opened at $4.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.99. Vimeo has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $5.77. The firm has a market cap of $741.39 million, a P/E ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 2.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Vimeo from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Vimeo from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Vimeo

Vimeo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

See Also

Earnings History for Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.