Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Releases Earnings Results

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Vimeo had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $104.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Vimeo Trading Up 23.4 %

NASDAQ:VMEO opened at $4.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.99. Vimeo has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $5.77. The firm has a market cap of $741.39 million, a P/E ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 2.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Vimeo from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Vimeo from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

