Viper Energy, Inc. (VNOM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on August 22nd

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Viper Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.2% annually over the last three years. Viper Energy has a payout ratio of 50.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Viper Energy to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.3%.

Viper Energy Stock Performance

VNOM traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.83. The stock had a trading volume of 114,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,041. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.37. Viper Energy has a 1 year low of $26.71 and a 1 year high of $44.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Viper Energy ( NASDAQ:VNOM ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 24.24%. The business had revenue of $216.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Viper Energy will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VNOM. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Viper Energy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Viper Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Viper Energy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Viper Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.29.

About Viper Energy

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

