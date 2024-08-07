Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) PT Raised to $55.00

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Truist Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VNOM. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.24. 49,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,614. Viper Energy has a one year low of $26.71 and a one year high of $44.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.74.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $216.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.28 million. Viper Energy had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Viper Energy will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 1,045.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,877,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $215,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277,324 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Viper Energy by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,490,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $423,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,219 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Viper Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,808,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Viper Energy by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,505,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 16.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,410,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $246,566,000 after buying an additional 923,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

