Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19, Zacks reports. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 24.24%. The company had revenue of $216.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Viper Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Viper Energy Price Performance

VNOM traded up $1.10 on Wednesday, reaching $44.18. The company had a trading volume of 953,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. Viper Energy has a 52-week low of $26.71 and a 52-week high of $45.19. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.37.

Get Viper Energy alerts:

Viper Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is 39.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VNOM shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Viper Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Viper Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.86.

Read Our Latest Report on VNOM

Viper Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.