Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19, Zacks reports. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 24.24%. The company had revenue of $216.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Viper Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Viper Energy Price Performance
VNOM traded up $1.10 on Wednesday, reaching $44.18. The company had a trading volume of 953,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. Viper Energy has a 52-week low of $26.71 and a 52-week high of $45.19. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.37.
Viper Energy Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is 39.71%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Report on VNOM
Viper Energy Company Profile
Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Viper Energy
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- What Are Bonds? A High-Level Overview
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Super Micro Stock Drops Sharply After Earnings on Margin Concerns
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Lyft’s First-Ever Profit, but the Outlook Is a Speed Bump
Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.