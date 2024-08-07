Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $55.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Viper Energy traded as high as $44.40 and last traded at $44.24, with a volume of 49569 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.08.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Viper Energy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Viper Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Viper Energy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.29.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Viper Energy Stock Up 2.6 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.74.
Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $216.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.28 million. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 24.24%. Viper Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.
Viper Energy Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.71%.
About Viper Energy
Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.
