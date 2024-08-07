Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $55.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Viper Energy traded as high as $44.40 and last traded at $44.24, with a volume of 49569 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.08.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Viper Energy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Viper Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Viper Energy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,490,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $423,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,219 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 23.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,481,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $326,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,333 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 16.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,410,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $246,566,000 after purchasing an additional 923,276 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 19.8% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,001,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $115,434,000 after purchasing an additional 496,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 48.8% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,934,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,703,000 after purchasing an additional 634,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.74.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $216.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.28 million. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 24.24%. Viper Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.71%.

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

