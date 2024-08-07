Visa (NYSE:V) Trading Up 1.4%

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $261.92 and last traded at $261.86. 1,401,865 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 6,988,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $258.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.25.

Visa Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $470.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.19.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. Visa’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 970.0% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

