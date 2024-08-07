Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $77.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.57 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Vishay Precision Group updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Vishay Precision Group Trading Down 6.1 %

NYSE VPG traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.96. The company had a trading volume of 153,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,017. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.02 million, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.79 and a 200 day moving average of $32.89. Vishay Precision Group has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $38.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on VPG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Vishay Precision Group from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

