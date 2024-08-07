Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $644.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vista Outdoor updated its FY25 guidance to $3.60-4.50 EPS.

Vista Outdoor Stock Performance

VSTO stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.29. The stock had a trading volume of 313,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,968. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.91. Vista Outdoor has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $41.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -349.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Aegis reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

