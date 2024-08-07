Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.60-4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.665-2.775 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.72 billion.

A number of brokerages have commented on VSTO. Aegis restated a hold rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley cut Vista Outdoor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Saturday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.20.

VSTO stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.29. 325,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,047. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -349.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.91. Vista Outdoor has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $41.11.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $644.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

