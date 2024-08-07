Vitalhub (TSE:VHI) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.44

Vitalhub Corp. (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$8.44 and last traded at C$8.39, with a volume of 82739 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.08.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Vitalhub from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Vitalhub from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.46. The company has a market cap of C$415.56 million, a P/E ratio of 81.70, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.25.

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$15.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.12 million. Vitalhub had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 7.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vitalhub Corp. will post 0.2728791 EPS for the current year.

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.

