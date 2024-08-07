Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 82.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SEAT. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vivid Seats presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.30.

SEAT stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.84. 1,850,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,136. Vivid Seats has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.23.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $198.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.68 million. Vivid Seats had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 170.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vivid Seats will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEAT. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,597,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,891 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter valued at $10,815,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 289.4% during the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,539,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,870 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP increased its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 66.5% in the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 2,695,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,146,000 after buying an additional 1,076,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the first quarter valued at $5,690,000. 39.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

