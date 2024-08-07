Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.37), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $450.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.28 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 5.07%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE VNO traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.00. 1,993,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,013,020. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.53 and a beta of 1.64. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.71 and a 200-day moving average of $26.41.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vornado Realty Trust

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $56,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,528.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

About Vornado Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.