Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.20, Zacks reports. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $29.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS.

Voyager Therapeutics Trading Down 14.2 %

VYGR stock traded down $1.16 on Wednesday, hitting $7.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,198. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.41. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $11.72. The stock has a market cap of $382.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

