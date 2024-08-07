Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Waste Management in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.87. The consensus estimate for Waste Management’s current full-year earnings is $7.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Waste Management’s FY2024 earnings at $7.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.67 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WM. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Waste Management from $215.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Waste Management from $226.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.83.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM opened at $203.14 on Monday. Waste Management has a 52 week low of $149.71 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $81.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.97.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 170.5% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at $9,711,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,711,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,324,156.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

