WAX Reaches Market Cap of $106.38 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. WAX has a total market capitalization of $106.38 million and approximately $6.32 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WAX has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar. One WAX coin can now be bought for about $0.0308 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX Coin Profile

WAXP is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,188,364,218 coins and its circulating supply is 3,449,967,069 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WAX is wax.io.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,188,364,218.411801 with 3,449,967,069.1515894 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.03100159 USD and is up 4.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $6,810,769.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

