Wedbush Trims Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Target Price to $52.00

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Wedbush from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

Tempur Sealy International Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TPX traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.32. 439,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,702,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. Tempur Sealy International has a twelve month low of $36.12 and a twelve month high of $57.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.19.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 168.59% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempur Sealy International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,074,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,750,000 after purchasing an additional 32,707 shares in the last quarter. Zeno Equity Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,198,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 431.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 94,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 77,064 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 26,342.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth $2,039,000. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

