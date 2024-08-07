Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: RARE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/5/2024 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $83.00 to $81.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $115.00 to $116.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $43.00 to $46.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $67.00 to $76.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2024 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a $111.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2024 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

7/18/2024 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

6/12/2024 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RARE traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.94. 789,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,596. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.52 and a 52 week high of $54.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.57. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.56.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.12. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 121.57% and a negative return on equity of 392.36%. The firm had revenue of $147.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.25) earnings per share. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,737 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $71,390.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,892.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,737 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $71,390.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,892.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,806 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $441,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,539,993. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,700,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,203,000 after buying an additional 26,575 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,887,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,997 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,118,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,791 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,568,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,632,000 after purchasing an additional 120,175 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,446,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,992,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

