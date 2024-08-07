Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Price Target to $15.00

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $15.50 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GBDC. StockNews.com cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James cut Golub Capital BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GBDC

Golub Capital BDC Price Performance

NASDAQ GBDC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,837. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Golub Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $13.89 and a 1 year high of $17.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.52.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 53.05%. The business had revenue of $171.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 62,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,268,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,378,212.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 62,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,268,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,378,212.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 88,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,422,630.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,357,628 shares in the company, valued at $21,762,776.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 601,015 shares of company stock valued at $9,636,138. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golub Capital BDC

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 37,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 131.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 22,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 12,775 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 21,768 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

(Get Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.