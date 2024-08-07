Wells Fargo & Company Trims Target (NYSE:TGT) Target Price to $160.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TGT. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Target from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.46.

Target Stock Performance

Target stock traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $136.75. 72,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,864,176. The stock has a market cap of $63.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.86. Target has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.21 and its 200 day moving average is $154.62.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Target will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Target

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,945,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,401,142,000 after buying an additional 417,818 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Target by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,163,864 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,447,538,000 after buying an additional 868,274 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,531,846 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,357,525,000 after buying an additional 137,180 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth $759,810,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 11.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,316,738 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $639,050,000 after purchasing an additional 440,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

