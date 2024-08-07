WhiteCoin Price Hits $0.0058 on Exchanges (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 7th. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $4.46 million and $257,226.08 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 22.7% against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00010088 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.21 or 0.00101444 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00010183 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

