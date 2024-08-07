William Blair Weighs in on Markel Group Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:MKL)

Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) – William Blair dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Markel Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $26.99 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $27.06. The consensus estimate for Markel Group’s current full-year earnings is $82.11 per share.

MKL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Markel Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,626.83.

Shares of Markel Group stock opened at $1,508.43 on Monday. Markel Group has a 1 year low of $1,295.65 and a 1 year high of $1,670.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,581.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,531.03. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total value of $4,915,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,228,184.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,512.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total value of $4,915,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at $109,228,184.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Markel Group by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group in the second quarter worth $55,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

