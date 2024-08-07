Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.850-2.100 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Williams Companies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.650-1.860 EPS.

Williams Companies Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE WMB traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,559,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,592,740. Williams Companies has a twelve month low of $32.49 and a twelve month high of $45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.24 and its 200-day moving average is $39.07.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Williams Companies will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.83%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Williams Companies from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Williams Companies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Williams Companies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Williams Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

