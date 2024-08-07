WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 544,522 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 338,404 shares.The stock last traded at $48.32 and had previously closed at $50.71.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.92. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.74.

Get WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 46,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 249,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,459,000 after acquiring an additional 18,641 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.