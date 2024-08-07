WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund (NYSEARCA:PLAT) Trading Down 1.5%

WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund (NYSEARCA:PLAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.49 and last traded at $30.49. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.97.
WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund Stock Down 1.5 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.32 and a beta of 1.16.
About WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund
The WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund (PLAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Growth Leaders index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted portfolio of global large- and mid-cap companies selected by compounded annual revenue growth. PLAT was launched on May 22, 2019 and is managed by WisdomTree.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- What Are Bonds? A High-Level Overview
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Super Micro Stock Drops Sharply After Earnings on Margin Concerns
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Lyft’s First-Ever Profit, but the Outlook Is a Speed Bump
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.