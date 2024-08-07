Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Raised to Strong-Buy at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Wix.com from $153.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Wix.com from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Wix.com from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Wix.com from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wix.com presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $182.19.

Wix.com Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of WIX stock traded up $7.49 on Monday, reaching $164.55. 160,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,024. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.44. Wix.com has a 1-year low of $76.90 and a 1-year high of $178.65.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The information services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $419.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.71 million. Wix.com had a net margin of 4.20% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wix.com will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Wix.com

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Wix.com by 2.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Wix.com by 4.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Wix.com by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,678 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Wix.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

