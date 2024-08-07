Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to “Strong-Buy”

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Evercore ISI to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WIX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $175.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wix.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.19.

Get Wix.com alerts:

View Our Latest Report on WIX

Wix.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ WIX traded up $3.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $160.50. 210,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,358. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.44. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.47. Wix.com has a 1-year low of $76.90 and a 1-year high of $178.65.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The information services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.18. Wix.com had a net margin of 4.20% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%. The company had revenue of $419.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.71 million. Equities research analysts expect that Wix.com will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the first quarter worth $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 246.5% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 686 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimist Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.