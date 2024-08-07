WPP (LON:WPP) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

WPP (LON:WPP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on WPP from GBX 998 ($12.75) to GBX 990 ($12.65) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 920 ($11.76).
WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.
