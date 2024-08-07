Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $131.76 Million

Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One Wrapped AVAX token can now be bought for about $19.96 or 0.00036389 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped AVAX has traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped AVAX has a total market cap of $131.76 million and $48.89 million worth of Wrapped AVAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wrapped AVAX

Wrapped AVAX’s total supply is 6,599,851 tokens. Wrapped AVAX’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax. Wrapped AVAX’s official website is www.avalabs.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped AVAX is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped AVAX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Wrapped AVAX has a current supply of 6,593,423.36313321. The last known price of Wrapped AVAX is 21.5368614 USD and is up 4.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1106 active market(s) with $48,724,369.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.avalabs.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped AVAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped AVAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped AVAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

