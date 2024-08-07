Wrapped Everscale Price Reaches $0.0497 on Exchanges (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Wrapped Everscale has a market capitalization of $20.21 million and approximately $41,244.08 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0497 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Everscale Token Profile

Wrapped Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 406,807,567 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 406,807,566.7744698. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.05072388 USD and is up 1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $33,808.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

