Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $15.27 Million

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Wrapped HBAR has a market cap of $15.27 million and approximately $366,232.57 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped HBAR token can currently be bought for about $0.0556 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped HBAR has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Wrapped HBAR Profile

Wrapped HBAR’s genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 274,364,235 tokens. Wrapped HBAR’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. Wrapped HBAR’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Wrapped HBAR

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 274,201,864.4860527 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.05563206 USD and is up 0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $1,077,820.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

