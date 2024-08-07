Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.25), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $16.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 82.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS.

Xencor Stock Down 12.0 %

NASDAQ XNCR traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.71. 1,072,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,885. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Xencor has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $26.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.24. The company has a market cap of $968.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.69.

In related news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 36,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $665,547.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,284.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

XNCR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Xencor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Xencor in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Xencor from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xencor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.44.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

