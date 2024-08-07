Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,339 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Xerox were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter worth about $17,470,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xerox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,832,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,435,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,466,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on XRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Xerox from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Xerox in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Xerox Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE XRX traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.66. 1,917,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,225,323. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.58. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $19.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average is $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.14). Xerox had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Xerox’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -63.69%.

Xerox Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

