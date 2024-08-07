Yext Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:YEXT)

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 18,250 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,101% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,519 put options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yext news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 35,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $176,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 125,207 shares in the company, valued at $631,043.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Yext alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new position in Yext in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Yext by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Yext by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on YEXT. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Yext from $7.25 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on YEXT

Yext Price Performance

NYSE YEXT opened at $5.19 on Wednesday. Yext has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The company has a market capitalization of $654.04 million, a P/E ratio of -103.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.59.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Yext had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $95.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.35 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Yext will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yext

(Get Free Report)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.