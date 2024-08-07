Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stake Boosted by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 38.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 210.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 216.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $258.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $349.64.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $316.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $315.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.39. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $194.59 and a 52-week high of $372.93. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.81 and a beta of 1.65.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total value of $531,085.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,822.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

