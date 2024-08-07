Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.43-6.77 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.411-1.471 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion. Ziff Davis also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.430-6.770 EPS.

Ziff Davis Stock Performance

Shares of ZD traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.88. The company had a trading volume of 571,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,103. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.03 and a 200-day moving average of $57.90. Ziff Davis has a 12 month low of $38.90 and a 12 month high of $70.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $314.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.71 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ziff Davis will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ziff Davis from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.88.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

