Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.43-6.77 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.411-1.471 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion. Ziff Davis also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.430-6.770 EPS.
Ziff Davis Stock Performance
Shares of ZD traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.88. The company had a trading volume of 571,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,103. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.03 and a 200-day moving average of $57.90. Ziff Davis has a 12 month low of $38.90 and a 12 month high of $70.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $314.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.71 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ziff Davis will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Ziff Davis Company Profile
Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.
