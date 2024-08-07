ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. ZoomInfo Technologies updated its Q3 guidance to $0.21-0.22 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $0.86-0.88 EPS.

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Up 7.7 %

Shares of ZI traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.63. 20,121,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,607,033. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average of $14.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.06. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $19.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 3,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $39,771.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,209.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 3,112 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $39,771.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,209.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,279,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,345,913.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,974 shares of company stock valued at $298,154. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZI has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.50 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

