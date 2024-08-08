0x (ZRX) Market Cap Achieves $260.86 Million

0x (ZRX) traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. In the last seven days, 0x has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. 0x has a total market capitalization of $260.86 million and approximately $19.34 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0x token can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000500 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About 0x

0x’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,496,055 tokens. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 0x is www.oklink.com/eth/token/0xe41d2489571d322189246dafa5ebde1f4699f498. The Reddit community for 0x is https://reddit.com/r/0xproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0x’s official website is 0xprotocol.org.

0x Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “0x (ZRX) is an open-source protocol on Ethereum facilitating frictionless token exchange. dApps access liquidity pools, charge fees, and utilize decentralized governance. ZRX tokens pay fees to Relayers and grant voting rights, ensuring fairness and balance in the ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

