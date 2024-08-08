1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Shares Purchased by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC owned 0.12% of 1st Source worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRCE. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1st Source during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1st Source in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in 1st Source by 726.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in 1st Source during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in 1st Source by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SRCE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of 1st Source in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of 1st Source from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

1st Source Price Performance

Shares of SRCE traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $57.46. The stock had a trading volume of 23,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. 1st Source Co. has a twelve month low of $40.96 and a twelve month high of $65.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.10 and a 200 day moving average of $52.32.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $144.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.80 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 12.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that 1st Source Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

1st Source Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,110.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,542 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,110.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey L. Buhr sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $97,867.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,744.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

1st Source Profile

(Free Report)

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Further Reading

