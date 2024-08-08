51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
51Talk Online Education Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE COE opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $79.54 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of -0.57. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.55.
51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.45 million for the quarter.
About 51Talk Online Education Group
51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.
