7,612 Shares in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Bought by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,612 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Trimble by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 14,074 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Trimble by 25.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 296,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,057,000 after purchasing an additional 60,409 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 40,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 13,899 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Trimble by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 40,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 17,979 shares during the period. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,479,817 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $185,126,000 after buying an additional 442,131 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Trimble Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,287,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,082. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $65.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.58. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Trimble had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $870.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.