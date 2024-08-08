Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AAN has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.10 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.46.

Get Aaron's alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aaron’s

Aaron’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AAN opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Aaron’s has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $13.98. The stock has a market cap of $315.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $503.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.91 million. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. Aaron’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aaron’s will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aaron’s

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Aaron’s during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 314.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 239.5% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

About Aaron’s

(Get Free Report)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.